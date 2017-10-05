Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center Open Hours

The Visitor Center at Swan Lake NWR will be open on weekends from May 6 through November 1. The Visitor Center will be staffed by volunteer work campers who are staying at the Refuge while volunteering. Joe and Sarah Preece from the State of Georgia are new work campers for the summer. George and Lois Hartshorn of Missouri will be back for their third summer at the Refuge. The Visitor Center will be open from 12 PM – 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday during May. Beginning in June the weekend hours will be from 10 AM to 8 PM on Saturdays and from 12 PM to 8 PM on Sundays.

The Visitor Center has many exhibits that tell the story of the history of Swan Lake NWR as well as its management purposes. The Friends of Swan Lake NWR also have a gift shop where refuge mementos can be purchased. The proceeds from the Gift Shop are used by the Friends of Swan Lake NWR to support the refuge such as school tours and the summer First Fridays at the Refuge programs. Nature movies in High Definition will be shown at 2 PM on each Saturday and Sunday beginning on June 3 through August 20 at the Visitor Center.

Swan Lake NWR is located one mile south of Sumner, MO and managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service as a unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The USFWS is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for continuing benefit of the American people

Thanks,

Steve Whitson

Refuge Manager

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge

16194 Swan lake Ave.

Sumner, MO 64681

(660) 856-3323 ext. 13