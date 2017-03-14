Tax refund advice: Save some, spend some

Income tax refunds are ready to roll out. You might want to hold on to some of that cash.

Refunds are wages you earn throughout the year and should be thought of as hard-earned money rather than found money, says Andrew Zumwalt, personal finance specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

For the wise, a refund windfall is a chance to stash some of the cash in an emergency fund. Use some to pay down high-interest debt.

Zumwalt heads MU Extension’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program, which offers free tax preparation throughout the state for qualified individuals and households.

Zumwalt offers these financial tips:

• Save part of your refund for emergencies. Save $500-$1,000 or more for unexpected repairs or medical bills that could create a financial crisis and add to your debt.

• Jump-start a savings account with part of your refund. Have some of your refund electronically deposited into a savings account. You can have your refund direct-deposited into more than one account using IRS Form 8888.

• Pay down high-interest debt with some of your refund. If you have more than one credit card, pay off the card with the highest interest first.

For more personal finance information from MU Extension, including feature articles, answers to frequently asked questions and learning opportunities, go to www.missourifamilies.org/money.

Free tax assistance available

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program sites across Missouri provide free tax preparation to low- and moderate-income taxpayers. VITA sites can be found in libraries, community centers and other public locations during tax time. VITA sites can also file your taxes electronically.

For the nearest VITA site, go to irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or call the IRS toll-free at 1-800-906-9887.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.