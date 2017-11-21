Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Operations Scheduled For Troop H

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that Troop H will once again be participating in the Thanksgiving holiday weekend enforcement operations. These operations' objective is to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes. Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers within Troop H and throughout the state will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort). In addition to Operation C.A.R.E., Troop H will be participating in a statewide special enforcement operation during the peak travel periods on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 26. During this operation, troopers will be assigned to 20-mile stretches of Interstate 35. Enforcement efforts on secondary roads will be conducted during the same timeframe within Troop H. Over the entire holiday weekend troopers will be vigorously enforcing all traffic laws and helping motorists in need of assistance.

“The Thanksgiving holiday will be a busy time on Missouri’s roadways,” stated Captain McDonald. “We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely by always wearing their seat belt, and never drinking and driving.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri's roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. "Don't Violate The Trust."