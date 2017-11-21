Home / News / Tiny Tot Story Time
Story Time at the Hamilton Library

Tiny Tot Story Time

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 12:51 admin

There are still two more days scheduled for Tiny Tot Story Time at the Hamilton Library. Those days are Dec. 6 and 20, at 10:00 a.m. 

Come join the fun! Miss Mica or Miss Karie will read a fun story, play games, sing songs, and do interactive activities for babies and toddlers. They will also have great ideas and information for parents! Snack provided for children over 12 months. Story time is approximately 45 min.

To sign up for a text reminder, please text "story time" to 465-0483.

 

 

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media