There are still two more days scheduled for Tiny Tot Story Time at the Hamilton Library. Those days are Dec. 6 and 20, at 10:00 a.m.

Come join the fun! Miss Mica or Miss Karie will read a fun story, play games, sing songs, and do interactive activities for babies and toddlers. They will also have great ideas and information for parents! Snack provided for children over 12 months. Story time is approximately 45 min.

To sign up for a text reminder, please text "story time" to 465-0483.