Trump, Sessions restore separation of powers, rule of law by ending unconstitutional DACA

Sept. 5, 2017, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for ending the deferred actions for illegal immigrants that resulted in executive amnesty for millions under former President Barack Obama:

"President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are restoring the separation of powers and the rule of law by ending Obama's unconstitutional executive amnesty programs for illegal immigrants. Obama had usurped constitutional authority from Congress by using his ‘magical’ pen and phone to create his own law out of whole cloth. In the process, Obama threw our immigration system into chaos by creating an incentive to break the law and travel here illegally. Through this action, Trump and Sessions are sending the clear message that the law will be enforced no matter how illegal immigrants arrived in the U.S. or what they did afterward. By ending executive amnesty, the rule of law on our nation's borders has been restored."

