Twisted Stitchers hold annual quilt show

The Twisted Stitchers held their annual quilt show during JC Penney Days in Hamilton. The quilts were displayed a the Federated Church and there were winners in several categories decided by the voting public.

The quilt guild appreciates everyone's participation in this year's show. Also, a special thanks to Crossroads Quilt Shop in Cameron for providing the gift certificate to the Best of Show winner and Top Stitch Quilt Shop in Helena for providing gift certificates to all first place winners.

Twisted Stitchers will hold their next monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 at the Kidder Methodist Church in Kidder. The event is open to the public and features a demonstration and open sewing. For more information, call 660-755-4911.