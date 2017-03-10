Home / News / Twisted Stitchers hold annual quilt show
Best of Show was awarded to Linda Schwaninger with her beautiful quilt.Colorful quilts draped the pews at the Federated Church.In the forefront of this line of quilts is an adorable quilt made for a special little boy.Many quilts were made with a holiday theme in mind.Angels adorn this quilt to keep you warm this winter.

Twisted Stitchers hold annual quilt show

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 16:59 admin
Be sure to scroll to the right to view other pics.

The Twisted Stitchers held their annual quilt show during JC Penney Days in Hamilton. The quilts were displayed a the Federated Church and there were winners in several categories decided by the voting public.

The quilt guild appreciates everyone's participation in this year's show. Also, a special thanks to Crossroads Quilt Shop in Cameron for providing the gift certificate to the Best of Show winner and Top Stitch Quilt Shop in Helena for providing gift certificates to all first place winners.
Twisted Stitchers will hold their next monthly meeting on Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 at the Kidder Methodist Church in Kidder. The event is open to the public and features a demonstration and open sewing. For more information, call 660-755-4911.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media