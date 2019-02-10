Twisted Stitchers hold quilt show during JC Penney Festival

The Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild members are proud to announce the winners of the quilt show held during J C Penney Days.

Best of Show and 1st place in the machine quilted category was Summer Solstice by George Hess of Chillicothe.

Machine Quilted – 2nd place Farm Girl Sampler by Patti Taylor; 3rd place Star Spangled Liberty by Romme Darrah

Hand Quilted – 1st place Three Little Pigs, 2nd place Patchwork, and 3rd place Colorful Flying Geese all made by Romme Darrah.

Applique – 1st place Block of the Month Sampler by Patti Taylor; 2nd place Seasons of our Lives by Amy Gertz; and 3rd place Shadow Horse by Sidney Segar.

Vintage Quilt – 1st place Grandmother’s Flower Garden, full size, and 2nd place Grandmother’s Flower Garden, baby, both entered by Romme Darrah; 3rd place Maple Leaves entered by Sue Jacobs.

Baby quilt – 1st place Cross Stitch Circus entered by Romme Darrah; 2nd place Bunny Love and 3rd place Black/White baby animals both by Patti Taylor.

Small quilted items – 1st place Betsy Ross by Shirley Hess; 2nd place Spirograph by Romme Darrah; and 3rd place Poinsettia pillow and stockings by Patti Taylor.

Pictures of all of these quilts can be viewed on the quilt guild Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Twisted-Stitchers-Quilt-Guild-222478924614593/

The quilt of valor raffle was won by Cindy Whitaker. Thanks to all who purchased tickets. The money raised will help us continue making quilts of valor.

If you are interested in quilting and would like to attend one of our guild meetings, our next meeting is Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kidder Methodist Church.