Veterans/Active Military Honored at the 2021 Missouri State Fair

Join us in celebrating the men and women who have served or are serving our amazing country at the daily Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass.

A total of eleven veterans/active duty service members from Missouri were selected from nominations received across the state to be honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony. This event will take place daily at the Missouri State Fair near the Centennial Entrance.

The following individuals will be honored at the Fair this year:

· 5 p.m., August 12 – Donald L. Barbour; Sedalia (Army National Guard/Reserves - Private)

· 6 p.m., August 13 – Donald Klein; Smithton (Army - Sergeant)

· 6 p.m., August 14 – Jim Gaertner; Sedalia (Army - Sergeant)

· 6 p.m., August 15 – John Cover, Sr.; Sedalia (Navy - Petty Officer)

· 6 p.m., August 16 – John Morlock; Eldon (Army - Staff Sergeant)

· 6 p.m., August 17 – David Dickey; St. Louis (Coast Guard - Lt. Commander)

· 7 p.m., August 18 – Jack Sandwith; Slater (Army)

· 6 p.m., August 19 – Burt Ewing; Lee’s Summit (Air Force - Lt. Colonel)

· 6 p.m., August 20 – Marilyn Villegas; Odessa (Air Force - Senior Airman)

· 6 p.m., August 21 – Michael H. Pollard; Turney (Army - Sergeant)

· 5 p.m., August 22 – Bill Martensen; Syracuse (Army - Private)

Come on out, Aug 12-22, to honor these amazing veterans and active military members during Our Missouri Celebration at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.