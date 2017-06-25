The Hamilton Water Department will be performing water main flushing Wednesday, June 28 and anticipate finishing up on Thursday, June 29. Flushing will be restricted to the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to minimize inconvenience to customers.

The water main flushing program is very important to the maintenance of the City’s water distribution system. The Public Works Department crew will systematically open fire hydrants throughout the City to allow water to flow at a high velocity through the distribution mainline. This operation serves the following purposes: Enhances water quality by removing sediments from inside the mainline and flushing them out through the hydrant. Indentifies malfunctions of the hydrant and related valves. Helps determine weaknesses in the water distribution system. Identifies inadequate water volumes and pressures in the mainlines. Helps determine fire flows at the hydrant.

You may encounter the following conditions during hydrant flushing operations: A temporary drop in the water pressure to your home or business. Rusty brown, or cloudy water (Discolored water is not harmful. These conditions will subside in a few hours after the flushing is completed.)

Before the flushing operation begins you may want to fill a bottle or clean, plastic milk jug with fresh tap water and store it in the refrigerator to use for drinking and cooking. It is suggested you do NOT wash white or light-colored laundry during the flushing operations.

After the flushing operation is completed open the cold water faucets and let the water flow until it is clear then turn off the faucet. Open the hot water faucets and let the water flow until it is clear then turn off the faucet. When both hot and cold water are clear, the water is ready for use as normal.

Please adjust your water use accordingly. You may want to consider shutting off your water softeners or underground sprinkler systems during the flushing period. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your cooperation in this effort as it will improve the water quality and improve fire flow capabilities. You may contact City Hall at 816-583-4911 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday if you have any questions.