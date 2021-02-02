Weekly Capitol Report – Representative Randy Railsback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The House returned to business this week after taking a break due to COVID concerns and we certainly hit the ground running. My calendar consisted of daily floor debate, meetings, and committee hearings. As you may also be aware, the Governor gave his annual State of the State address in the Senate chamber.

The House also unanimously approved two pieces of legislation that will provide financial assistance to foster and adoptive families. HB 429 authorizes an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers to cover expenses related to providing care for foster children. In addition, HB 430 expands the state’s existing adoption tax credit to include any adoption and an amendment to the bill would allow the credit to be applied to adoptions of an individual who is eighteen years or older, but is physically or mentally unable to care for themselves. Under current statute, the adoption tax credit only applies to the adoption of special needs children. I was proud to cast a resounding “Yes” vote for these pieces of legislation. There are almost 14,000 children in Missouri’s foster care system, and we must do everything in our power to encourage families to open their homes and their hearts to our most vulnerable residents. The additional funds allowed in these bills will give families the ability to foster or adopt children that they may have previously been unable to care for due to financial concerns. I truly believe this is the first of many steps we will take to make life better for all Missourians.

My office has also been getting several inquiries regarding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines. I think I speak for many of us when I say that we deserve safe and convenient access to vaccines for all Missourians that want them. We have all been affected by COVID and it is our civic responsibility to do everything we can to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. Unfortunately, quantities are limited and supply lines are sporadic. The State of Missouri does not store or distribute the vaccines and supplementary supplies, so we are entirely dependent on distribution from the federal pharmacy partnership. The state is working diligently to get as many vaccines to our citizens as it can. For more information on COVID-19 and vaccine updates, visit MoStopsCOVID.com.

In this time of crisis, we must come together and be as patient as possible with our local communities and healthcare providers. We are fortunate to have dedicated and caring healthcare professionals amongst us, and they are working diligently to keep our citizens safe and healthy. I am grateful to them for their sacrifices and their commitment to the health of our communities.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative