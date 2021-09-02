Weekly Capitol Report – Representative Randy Railsback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – I hit the ground running by beginning this week with a Workforce Development committee hearing on Monday. Not only did we hear public testimony for a bill relating to worker’s compensation, but we also heard a very informative presentation from guest speakers regarding future plans for workforce development in our state. This is a topic I am very passionate about; I firmly believe that training people with new skills gives them a strong foundation to be more productive and successful in the work place. Advanced skill sets and stable employment are beneficial to both employees and employers, and I am proud to serve on this committee and be a champion for the workforce in Missouri.

I continued the legislative week by joining my colleagues in supporting the Second Amendment Preservation Act (also known as SAPA). This legislation is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from being penalized by potential gun-control bills that could be passed at the federal level. To be clear, this does not mean that we cannot enforce any federal gun laws; it simply states that our public officers should not enforce gun laws that are a broad overreach of the authority granted to the federal government by our constitution. I was proud to co-sponsor this bill and vote in its favor. It will now head over to the Senate for consideration.

My office has received several phone calls regarding the overpayment of unemployment benefits. Please know that we are aware of the situation and this issue is being investigated by the legislature. I believe the decision by the Department of Labor to require repayment from Missourians is unreasonable; several of my colleagues have already filed legislation to address this problem and more are working to develop other legislative solutions.

I was also excited to learn more about the newly formed Office of Childhood. This is the executive branch’s attempt to consolidate several early childhood programs across state departments into one singular, more efficient office. Overseen by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, this office will streamline early childhood work and include state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning, and early intervention. I look forward to seeing how the Office of Childhood will benefit Missouri families and give them access to more quality programs and services.

As always, it’s both a pleasure and honor to serve as your state representative. Please contact my office if I can ever be of assistance.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback