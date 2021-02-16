Weekly Capitol Report – Representative Randy Railsback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – It was a busy week in Jefferson City! I spent my days trying to stay warm while moving in and out of committee hearings, meetings, and Floor debate. Much of the Floor discussion was spent talking about how we can improve the administrative process for Missouri farmers.

The House moved to simplify the vehicle licensing process for our farmers by approving House Bill 153. This bill will allow farmers who own multiple vehicles to avoid making several trips to the licensing office by creating a system to have those farm vehicles placed on the same registration renewal schedule. By creating these “Farm Fleet Vehicles,” we can streamline the process for licensing by allowing farmers to license all of their vehicles in one trip.

House members also approved House Bill 574 this week. The purpose of this bill is to protect Missouri agricultural facilities from other states and outside organizations that want to gain access without legal authority. The goal is to protect producers from anyone who may seek access through dishonest means, and to also limit the spread of disease by ensuring only qualified inspectors are allowed into the facilities.

Something else to note is the Governor’s creation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator. This is a secure registry tool that will help people sign up for the COVID vaccine. You can reach this navigator by visiting MOStopsCovid.com/navigator. The site will allow you to sign up for a vaccine list, and answer questions to determine your current eligibility. It will also alert people who have registered when each new vaccine phase is activated and when they become available. If you have issues accessing the website online, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for assistance.

I know that vaccine availability has been an issue in the state of Missouri, and our healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to ensure that they receive and distribute as many vaccines as possible. I am so very appreciative of their hard work, and encourage you all to thank them for their efforts to keep our communities safe and healthy.

As always, it’s both a pleasure and honor to serve as your state representative. Please contact my office if I can ever be of assistance.

Sincerely,

Randy Railsback

State Representative