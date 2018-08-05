Whiteman Air Force Welcomes the B-21 Raider Bomber

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is pleased to announce that, starting in 2020, Whiteman Air Force Base will become home to the B-21 Raider Bomber. The United States Air Force recently selected three bases across the country including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas; Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota; and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to house the new aircraft.

“I am excited, but not surprised the United States Air Force selected the brave men and women at Whiteman Air Force Base to continue their mission with the B-21 bomber,” Hoskins said. “This is wonderful news for the continued success Whiteman’s mission to protect our country as well as for the communities that surround the base.”

The B-21 Raider would be one of two nuclear-capable bombers in the Missouri Air National Guard. According to reports from Air Force officials, using the current bomber bases will minimize operational impact, reduce overhead, maximize re-use of facilities, and minimize cost.

“Missouri’s military footprint has a tremendous fiscal impact on our state,” Hoskins said. “According to a study done by the Missouri Office of the Military Advocate, Whiteman Air Force Base contributes more than $850,000,000 to Missouri’s economy and is responsible for more than 11,500 direct and indirect jobs.”