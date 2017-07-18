Wind Farm Zoning Alert

The Caldwell County Planning & Zoning Board is considering an update to the county ordinances regarding industrial wind turbines/farms and they want to hear from YOU!

Options can be summarized as this:

* Limit the height of wind turbines to 125 ft. (as an example) which allows wind mills for personal, home or farm use.

* Allow commercial size wind turbines (well over 500 ft. in DeKalb County, as an example), with conditions on setback distances, decibel maximums, sound vibrations, TV interference, blade glint/flicker, fall zone, impact on wildlife and conservation areas, abandonment and removal, real property value protection and any other criteria essential to the health and safety of the citizens of Caldwell County.

* No restrictions on wind turbines.

A PUBLIC HEARING will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County Courthouse, 2nd floor, in Kingston, MO so that residents of Caldwell County may voice their opinion. If you cannot attend, send a letter to CONCERNED CITIZENS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, PO BOX 61, KINGSTON, MO 64650.

Please note that written opinions on this topic MUST be received at this address NO LATER than THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.