Winter energy assistance applications available

Winter energy assistance begins soon for the Community Action Partnership’s Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP for short). Winter assistance opens November 1st, 2016 for the elderly or disabled, and December 1st, 2016 for all other households. No funds will be available for winter utility assistance prior to those dates. The State of Missouri will begin mailing out energy assistance applications (for those households who are eligible to apply November 1st) soon. If you received help through CAPNCM last year with your utilities, you should receive one of these applications automatically in the mail within the next months, unless you have moved within the past year. If you have questions regarding this program, please contact the agency at 855-290-8544 and hit 0 for an operator.

Before the season starts, CAPNCM offers these reminders to help ensure the program runs as smoothly as possible for everyone:

 You MUST fill out a new application, every winter season, even if you have received services before.

 You MUST fall at or below 135% of federal poverty income guidelines to qualify.

 You MUST turn in all requested supporting documents even if you've had LIHEAP before. Copies of Social Security cards, income, and etc. are not kept on file from year to year. It is your responsibility to provide CAPNCM’s office with these documents.

 Leaving a voicemail is VERY important during LIHEAP season: messages should be short, to-the-point, and limited to your name, a working phone number, and a brief message. If in doubt, hit 0 for a receptionist.

 The CAA is NOT able to contact your utility company or pledge payment until all paperwork is complete.

 Applications are processed in the order they are received (with the exception of crisis cases). Most applications will be processed the day AFTER they are received, but staff has up to 30 days to process non-crisis cases and up to 48 hours to process crisis cases. Please plan for this accordingly and do not expect “same day” service.

 It is YOUR responsibility to contact your utility company to see if you have a remaining balance that must be paid before or after CAPNCM can make a pledge. Never assume your entire bill has been paid. Energy Assistance funds cannot be used to pay utility deposits, water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, or phone bills.

 Agency staff reserves the right to end any phone conversation or in-person interaction that becomes abusive, whether verbally (yelling, cursing, name calling, etc.) or physically (invasion of space, pushing, poking, etc).

For further details on this and other CAPNCM programs, please visit them online at www.capncm.org