Work Planned for Westbound U.S. Route 36 This Week

HAMILTON, Mo. – Pavement repairs are planned for westbound U.S. Route 36. On Thursday, July 13, local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the driving lane of westbound U.S. Route 36 between Turkey Road and Des Moines Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. for concrete replacement. The lane should reopen around 5 p.m. that same evening.

On Monday, July 17, crews plan to close the driving lane between Des Moines Road and Nettleton Road for the same type of work. The hours will again be 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during each lane closure.

Motorists should be alert and follow all construction signs and message boards. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely through work zones to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information about this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.