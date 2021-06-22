Home / Sports / Battle of the Grand Pro Bull Riding held in Chillicothe
Bull rider Daniel Keeping came in 3rd place Saturday night with 79 points.David Swartzetruber is about to hit the dust on this ride.Getting ready to open the gate.Cowboys are called out and introduced by the announcer at the beginning of the show.Lawrence Hennin of Chillicothe was the honored veteran on Saturday.Getting the chutes ready.Daniel Keeping hanging on.

Battle of the Grand Pro Bull Riding held in Chillicothe

Tue, 06/22/2021 - 16:05 admin

The 6th annual “Riding for our Veterans” event was held on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12. Saturday evening was very exciting and entertaining with several cowboys daring to ride some of the most cantankerous bucking bulls ever.

Bull riding results are as follows:

Friday night: 1st Place – Colby Anderson, 85 pts; 2nd Place – Garrett Hathaway, 80 pts; 3rd Place – Kinley Hignite, 77 pts; 4th Place - Koltin Hevalow, 75 pts; and 5th Place – Harrison Kalinka, 69 pts.

Saturday night: 1st Place – Menno Stutzman, 81 pts; 2nd Place – Koltin Hevalow, 80 pts; 3rd Place – Daniel Keeping, 79 pts; and 4th Place – Bobby Sikes, Jr., 74 pts.

Photos and coverage by Cindy Fickess

The Caldwell County News

