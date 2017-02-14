Big First Quarter Leads to Hornet Road Win

Rick Ross and his Hamilton Hornets traveled to Gower last Tuesday night for a KCI match up against the East Buchanan Bulldogs.

Penney High got off to a great start and held on for an 8 point victory. The Hornets scored 23 points to the Bulldogs 6 in the first period, but East Buch came back with 22 in the 2nd quarter to 10 for Hamilton. The 3rd and 4th quarters were very close, with Penney scoring 15 in each while the Bulldogs scored 14 and 13 in the 3rd and 4th respectively, giving the Hornets a 63-55 conference road win.

Latroy Harper scored 15 points in the first period and 9 in the final 8 minutes on his way to a 35 point night, including one 3-pointer and 8 of 9 free shots, to go with 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 assists. Wes Pratt went 7 for 7 at the charity stripe in scoring 9 points, including 6 free throws in the 3rd quarter, plus 7 rebounds, a blocked shot, and 1 steal. Cale Whitt made 2 of 3 free shots and 3 of 5 field goals for 8 points, and grabbed 2 rebounds. Jaran Richman was next with 6, plus 6 steals, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds. Derek Dixon made both field goal attempts in scoring 5 points, secured 3 rebounds, and assisted on 1 basket. Andy Ernat had 1 each rebound and steal, and Thane Ward recorded 1 rebound. Logan Potts, Connor Kavanaugh, and Ryan Cook also received playing time. East Buchanan was led by Kilgore with 23 and Kenagy with 15. The Bulldogs hit three treys, 6 of 8 free throws, and were called for 17 fouls. Hamilton made one 3-pointer, 18 of 22 free shots, were whistled for 12 fouls, stole the ball 15 times, delivered 8 assists, blocked 3 shots, and turned it over 15 times.