Coach Rick Ross and his Hamilton Hornet track teams competed in the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagle Invitational last week where the men placed 2nd and the women 5th. The Lathrop Mules took first in both the men and women divisions. Derek Dixon was involved in 4 first place finishes and Brock Swindler 3. Dixon and Andy Ernat finished 1st and 2nd in the 800m run. Ernat was on 2 first place relays as was Jaran Richman. Nora Ford won the 3200m run and was the anchor on the fastest 4 x 800m relay team. Following are the names of the PHS student/athletes and how they placed at this event.

Men:

High jump-10th, Andy Ernat.

Long jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 21'-07.50"; 20th, Justin Knudsen.

Triple jump-13th, Connor Kavanaugh; 18th, Dawson Cook.

Discus-5th, Josh Hart, 118'-11".

Shot put-6th, Noah Daul, 39'-03.50"; 15th, Kenny Pulley.

Javelin-2nd, Brock Swindler, 140'-05"; 8th, Kenny Pulley, 113'-07".

4 x 800m relay-1st, Crayton Crawford, Andy Ernat, Jaran Richman, Derek Dixon, 8:37.6.

110m hurdles-11th, Dawson Cook.

100m dash-17th, Justin Knudsen; 18th, Ed Black.

4 x 200m relay-10th, Derek Aikin, Ed Black, Justin Knudsen, Landon Huff.

1600m run-14th, Crayton Crawford; 18th, Christian Dixon.

4 x 100m relay-7th, Derek Aikin, Ed Black, Justin Knudsen, Landon Huff, 47.9.

400m dash-1st, Derek Dixon, 51.9; 7th, Jaran Richman, 55.4.

300m hurdles-1st, Brock Swindler, 41.4; 14th, Dawson Cook.

800m run-1st, Derek Dixon, 2:05.2; 2nd, Andy Ernat, 2:09.0.

200m dash-13th, Landon Huff; 21st, Ed Black.

3200m run-13th, Payton Logston; 15th, Zach Boyle.

4 x 400m relay-1st, Derek Dixon, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, Brock Swindler, 3:31.7.

Women:

High jump-7th, Hailyn Park, 4'-06"; 10th, Jacey Cook.

Long jump-5th, Hailyn Park, 14'-05"; 8th, Jaide Herrera, 13'-07.75".

Triple jump-7th, Hannah Graham, 30'-00"; 20th, Tegan Bruce.

Discus-5th, Graycen Prothero, 91'-03"; 10th, Bayley Pickering.

Shot put-14th, Raycheal Wilson; 25th, Ali Trosper.

Javelin-10th, Jacey Cook; 16th, Graycen Prothero.

4 x 800m relay-1st, Hannah Graham, Laney Park, Alexys Marshall, Nora Ford, 10:40.7.

100m hurdles-4th, Jacey Cook, 17.3; 9th, Hailyn Park.

100m dash-4th, Jaide Herrera, 13.8; 11th, Alexis Potts.

4 x 200m relay-8th, Tegan Bruce, Jaide Herrera, Alexis Potts, Graycen Prothero, 2:01.4.

1600m run-3rd, Nora Ford, 5:52.4; 5th, Hannah Graham, 6:00.2.

4 x100m relay-9th, Jaide Herrera, Bayley Pickering, Graycen Prothero, Alexis Potts.

400m dash-2nd, Laney Park, 1:04.3; 16th, Tegan Bruce.

300m hurdles-9th, Jaide Herrera; 15th, Caitlin Hoak.

800m run-7th, Jacey Cook, 2:50.8; 21st, Katherine Hensley.

200m dash-12th, Alexis Potts; 17th, Caitlin Hoak.

3200m run-1st, Nora Ford, 12:51.8; 5th, Alexys Marshall, 13:36.2.

4 x 400m relay-3rd, Tegan Bruce, Hannah Graham, Nora Ford, Laney Park, 4:29.5.