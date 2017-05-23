Bobcats and Panthers Compete at Class I State Track

Braymer's freshman sprinter Jasmine Taylor led the Lady Cats to a tie for 14th place at this year's Class I State Track and Field Championships in the Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School.

On Friday, Taylor qualified for Saturday's finals in the 200m and 400m dashes, as well as a member on the 4 x100m relay. Taylor ran in three events on Saturday within just over an hour’s time. Jasmine anchored the 5th place 4 x 100m relay, which included Margaret Phillips, Kelsey Stone, and Kayla Henry. Their time was 52.73 seconds. Taylor then ran the 400m dash in 59.47 seconds which was good enough for 3rd. Lastly, an exhausted Jasmine placed 4th in the 200m dash with a time of 26.79.

Another Lady Cat, freshman Taylor Francis, placed 4th in the pole vault at a height of 9'-0".

Braymer's 4 x 800m relay team of Calvin Basham, Nathan Hendrick, Dustin Davies, and Keaton O'Dell placed 16th.

Polo's Patrick Covey placed 11th in the 800m run, and was a member of the 10th place 4 x 800m relay team which included Wyatt Segar, Jaxon Umbaugh, and Nick Myers. Covey was also on the 4 x 400m relay team with Wyatt Segar, Keegan Harris, and Nick Myers. Unfortunately, they did not qualify for the finals.

Dylan Sales ran the 110m hurdles for the Panthers, but failed to qualify for the finals.

Lady Panther Emma Howard ran the 3200m race, but did not medal.