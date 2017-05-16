Bobcats and Panthers Headed to State Track

The Braymer Bobcats and the Polo Panthers competed in the Class I Track and Field Sectionals at Belton on Saturday. Lady Bobcat Jasmine Taylor qualified in 3 events including a 1st place finish in the 200m dash, a runner up in the 400m dash, and a member of the 2nd place 4 x 100m relay with Taylor Francis, Kelsey Stone, Kayla Henry. Lady Panther Emma Howard qualified in the 3200m run. Braymer's Jordan Miller qualified in 4 events, including the winning javelin throw. The Bobcat 4 x 800m relay team of Calvin Basham, Dustin Davies, Nathan Hedrick, and Keaton O'Dell also qualified. Polo's 4 x 800m relay team of Wyatt Segar, Patrick Covey, Jaxon Umbaugh, and Nick Myers won the event. The Panther's 4 x 400m relay of Patrick Covey, Wyatt Segar, Keegan Harris, and Nick Myers is also headed to Jefferson City. Patrick Covey qualified in the 800m run, and Dylan Sales in the 100m hurdles for Polo. The top 4 places in each event will be competing this Friday and Saturday in the State Championship. Following are the names and placings for the Bobcats (B) and the Panthers (P).

Women: Pole vault-2nd-(B) Taylor Francis-9'-03".

4 x 800m relay-6th-(P) Taylor Wagner, Elisabeth Davis, Emma Howard, Mariah Clevenger-

11:37.06.

4 x 100m relay-2nd-(B) Taylor Francis, Kelsey Stone, Kayla Henry, Jasmine Taylor-53.04.

400m dash-2nd-(B) Jasmine Taylor-1:00.98.

200m dash-1st-(B) Jasmine Taylor-27.16.

3200m run-4th-(P) Emma Howard-13:39.87.

Men: Long jump-3rd-(B) Jordan Miller-20'-11.50".

Triple jump-3rd-(B) Jordan Miller-41'-06.75".

Shot put-4th-(B) Jordan Miller-42'-00.50".

Javelin-1st-(B) Jordan Miller-142'-04".

4 x 800m relay-1st-(P) Wyatt Segar, Patrick Covey, Jaxon Umbaugh, Nick Myers-8:52.53;

2nd-(B) Calvin Basham, Dustin Davies, Nathan Hedrick, Keaton O'Dell-8:58.76.

100m hurdles-4th-(P) Dylan Sales-18.99.

800m run-4th-(P) Patrick Covey-2:06.95; 5th-(B) Keaton O'Dell-2:10.98.

3200m run-7th-(B) Dustin Davies-11:54.99.

4 x 400m relay-4th-(P) Patrick Covey, Wyatt Segar, Keegan Harris, Nick Myers-3:43.90.