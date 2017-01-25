Bobcats take on North Andrew

Braymer now 12 and 2 on the season hosted the North Andrew Cardinals, who were 13 and 1, in front of a packed gymnasium on Friday night.

Coach Mallory, at the pep rally Friday afternoon, included this quote from Coach Tom Osborn," Work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people." It's pretty safe to say that the "good" people that were packed in that gym Friday night, felt like these boys worked hard and stayed focused. This quite possibly could be one of the best games played by either team this season. What better way to start the game then to have the young man that this team has dedicated the season to announce the starting line-ups.

Miller started the scoring with a swished 3. He then proceeded to sink another and Hall put in a lay-up. Just like that the Cats were up by 8. North Andrew's Coach called a time-out to regroup. O'Dell drove down and swished a 3. North Andrew stole the ball and drove in for a lay-up to start their scoring for the night. They stole the ball again and scored with a couple of free-throws. Momentum was starting to swing differently. Seniors, Miller and Hall said, "Oh no, not on my court." Miller assisted Hall for a couple shots, then swished another 3. North Andrew connected some on their end too. Atherton sunk 2 free-throws and at the end of 1, the score was 20 to 16.

The second quarter was pretty evenly matched, with Miller leading the charge with 10 points for the quarter. North Andrew got an offensive rebound at the end of the quarter and put it back in to bring them within 1 at the half 32 to 31.

After half, Rogers put in the first bucket, but with 6:23 left in the quarter, North Andrew took the lead for the first time in the game. O'Dell sunk a 3 to put the Cats back ahead. Hall with 6 and Miller with 5, kept the score pretty even. A foul on a 3 pointer and another foul before the end of the 3rd quarter, gave North Andrew the lead, 51 to 48, with their free-throw shooting.

The fourth quarter was edge of seat exciting. Miller swished a 3 to start and tied the game back up. The Cardinals answered with a lay-up. Hall made his move for 2. North Andrew sunk a 3. O'Dell swished his 3rd three for the night. Rogers drove in for a lay-up to take the lead back. Miller swished his 7th three of the night, to put the Cats back up by 5. The Cardinals sunk a 3, then drove in for 2 to tie it back up. Braymer stole the ball and Hall connected to take the lead back. North Andrew swished a 3. Hall put in his 8th point for the quarter to take back the lead. North Andrew drove in for a lay-up for the final scoring of the game and won 68 to 67.

Leaders: Points: Miller 30, Hall 22, O'Dell 9, Rogers 4 and Atherton with 2. Rebounds: Hall and Miller with 8, Shoe 4, and Rogers with 1. Assist: Miller 6, Shoe and Rogers with 4, O'Dell and Hall with 2, Atherton with 1. Steals: Miller 3, Rogers 2 and Shoe with 1. Blocks: Miller 3 and Hall with 1. Deflections Miller 3, O'Dell 2 and Hall with 1.

Braymer seeded 3rd in the Hamilton tournament faces the Gallatin Bulldogs on Monday night for the first round. Come support your Bobcats!