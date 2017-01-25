Braymer Lady Cats travel to St. Joseph

On Tuesday the 17th the Lady Cats traveled to St. Joseph to meet the Lady Lions of St. Joseph Christian.

The Lady Cats scored 9 points while holding the Lady Lions to 0 in the first quarter. In the second quarter they were able to add 10 more points while holding the Lady Lions to a basket and 2 free throws to take a 19 to 4 lead to the locker room. In the third quarter the Lady Lions improved their play by scoring 12 while Braymer only scored 9. In the fourth quarter the Lady Cats started hitting again to score 17 to 8 for St. Joseph Christian. Final score had Braymer winning 45 to 24.

Jasmine Taylor led scoring with 15, Kelsey Stone had 12, Gabby Saul had 6, Maggie Phillips had 4 and Emily Youtsey, Brooklyn Moore, Hannah Bills, and Taylor Francis each had 2. Jasmine had 14 rebounds, Gabby had 6, Brooklyn had 5, Kelsey and Emily each had 3, Maggie had 2 and Hannah, Taylor and Hanna Grey each had 1.