Braymer loses hard fight against Norborne

Braymer hosted the Aggies from Norborne/Hardin on Friday night.

The football field was decorated in yellow in memory of former Braymer Bobcat Taylor "Flip" Finley, who passed away Sunday after a battle with Sarcoma. Taylor was a fan of every sport the Bobcats played and could often been seen on the side-lines hollering support and giving advice freely to the boys. The boys came out of the locker room carrying the yellow flag in Flip's honor. Flip will be missed tremendously. Thanks for always supporting our boys, you were a great role model.

Braymer started the game with a 24 yard kick-off return by Shoe. Shoe and Atherton advanced down the field. Shoe caught a 22 yard pass and Atherton ran in a 1 yard touchdown. Shoe punched in the 2 point conversion up the middle. The Cats were up 8 to 0. The Aggies answered right back with a 35-yard touchdown pass and 2 point conversion to even the score at 8. Atherton and Shoe advanced the ball, but the Cats turned it over on downs. The Bobcat defense stood strong and the Aggies had to punt. O'Dell ran the punt back for 18 yards. The Aggies defense went to work and the Cats gave it back to them on downs, the ball marking was not on the Bobcats side. At the end of 1 the score remained 8 to 8.

