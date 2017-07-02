Braymer takes win over Albany

Braymer had a second conference game of the week on Tuesday against Albany.

Miller put in the first bucket of the night. Hall was on fire and scored the next 10 points of the night, including a steal taken all the way to the paint and an old-fashioned 3. Braymer's defense was amazing and Albany scored for the first time in the quarter with 1:42 left. Hall put in another basket to bring the score to 16 to 2 at the end of 1. O'Dell swished a 3 to start off the scoring in the second. Hall put in another 6 points. O'Dell took a steal end to end and swished a 3. Rogers was fouled x 2 and put in 3 free-throws. Haughton came off the bench and sunk a 3. The Cats led the Warriors 36 to 12 at half.

The third quarter scoring started with Shoe for 2. Shoe then swished a 3 and stole the ball and took it all the way to the paint. T. O'Dell put in a basket. Miller sunk a 3, then put back a rebound for a score. Atherton swished a 3, then Heussner scored to put the Cats up 55 to 21 at the end of 3. The fourth quarter saw most of the Bobcats bench getting to see action. Kimberling, Heussner, McAtee and Haughton all put in a bucket and held the Warriors to 5 points to end the game 63 to 26.

Leaders: Points: Hall 18, Miller 9, O'Dell 8, Shoe 7, Haughton 5, Heussner 4, Atherton and Rogers 3, T. O'Dell, Kimberling and McAtee with 2. Rebounds: Miller 11,Hall 6, O'Dell and Kimberling 3, Heussner 2, Shoe, Rogers, Atherton, Woods and Wiedmier with 1. Steals: Miller 5, Shoe and Haughton with 2, Hall, O'Dell, Atherton, T. O'Dell and Kimberling with 1. Assist: Miller 5, Shoe 3, Hall 2, Rogers, T. O'Dell, Haughton and Wiedmier with 1. Blocks: Miller and Hall with 2. Deflection: Rogers 3, Miller 2, T. O'Dell, Heussner, McAtee and Woods with 1.

Braymer will travel to Maysville Friday night to play in the Championship Series against Maysville.