Class II State Track Results for Penney High

Derek Dixon, Jaran Richman, Brock Swindler, and Andy Ernat with their 6th Place Medals in the 4x400m Relay.

Tue, 05/23/2017 - 15:28 admin

The Penney High Hornets placed 8th at the 2017 MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City this past weekend for Coach Rick Ross.

On Friday, Derek Dixon placed 3rd in the 800m run with a time of 1:59.03, and Andy Ernat placed 7th in 2:02.99. Brock Swindler placed 6th in the long jump with a leap of 20'-09.50". Swindler also qualified for the 300m hurdles finals. Dixon fell just short of making the 400m dash finals by .61 of a second.

The 4 x 400m relay team of Dixon, Swindler, Ernat, and Jaran Richman also qualified for the finals on Saturday. 

The 4 x 800m relay team of Crayton Crawford, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, and Derek Dixon placed 4th, breaking their 2016 school record, with a new PHS record time of 8:22.58.

Brock Swindler had an exhausting afternoon, jumping back and forth from one event to another. Swindler placed 4th in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.47. Brock also took 4th in the triple jump with a distance of 42'-07.25". Lastly, Swindler won his 4th medal of the Championships as a member of the 6th place 4 x 400m relay team which included Richman, Ernat, and Dixon. Their time was 3:31.21.

