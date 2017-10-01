Determined Bobcats take on Worth County

Coach Rick Ross and his Hamilton Hornets used a balanced scoring attack to win their KCI home and season opener against Plattsburg 70-55.

Latroy Harper scored a game high 16 points including four 3's, led the team with 7 assists, 3 blocked shots, 2 steals, and tied in rebounds with 7. Harper was closely followed by Jaran Richman's 15 points (2 from beyond the arc, and 7 of 7 free throws in the 4th quarter), tied in rebounds with 7, handed out 5 assists and blocked a shot. Cale Whitt made his only free throw attempt and went 5 of 7 from the field in scoring 11 points, and had one each rebound, assist, and steal. Wesley Pratt made both of his free throw attempts in scoring 10 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and assisted on 1 bucket. Derek Dixon also scored 10 points hitting 4 of 5 free throws, rebounded the ball 5 times, and assisted on 3 baskets. Andrew Ernat chipped in 8 points going 4 for 5 from the field, secured a rebound and stole the ball once.

Tommy Young and Matthew Graham led the Tigers with 11 each.

Penney High continued to shoot well from the charity stripe making 14 of 17, and were called for 11 fouls. Plattsburg hit 6 of 13 free throws and committed 16 fouls. Cody Dotson, Logan Potts, Thane Ward, Connor Kavanaugh, Braden Potts, and Braxsten Cook all saw playing time for Hamilton. Plattsburg hit seven 3-pointers to Penney's 6. The Hornets out scored the Tigers in each of the four quarters; 14-9, 22-20, 19-13, and 15-13. Penney committed only 7 turnovers and delivered 17 assists on 25 field goals