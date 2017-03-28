Early Season PHS Golf Results

Looks like Hamilton Hornet golf coach Adam Summers has another good team this season. At the Orrick Tri-Meet on March 20th, Penney High came in first with a score of 174, in front of Mid Buchanan (184), and Orrick (262). Hamilton's Ethan Green was medalist shooting a 38. Nick Hartley shot a 43, Quinn Brown a 45, and both Nick Wyckoff and Caden Brown carded a 48 at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond.

On March 22nd, at the Orrick Best Ball Tournament, Ethan Green and Nick Hartley won the tie breaker for 1st place with a 77. Quinn and Caden Brown shot an 84, and Nick Wykoff and Kable Milligan came in with 99 at Richmond.

The Maysville Tri-Meet was held on March 23rd were Gallatin won 1st with a 156 followed by Hamilton's 165, and Maysville's 197. Ethan Green carded a 37, Caden Brown a 42, Nick Hartley and Quinn Brown each shot a 43, and Nick Wyckoff a 52. Gallatin's Jeff Simmons was medalist shooting a 32.