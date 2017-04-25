Ethan Green Leads PHS Golf to Tri-Meet Victory at Lakeview

The Penney High Hornet golf team hosted Plattsburg and Lathrop at Lakeview Golf Course last Wednesday on a warm but very windy day. Hamilton's Ethan Green was medalist and eagled the par 4 seventh on the way to a 1 over par 36. The Hornet's Nick Hartley was runner up with a 42. Penney won the event, shooting a 168. Plattsburg was 2nd with a 211, and Lathrop came in 3rd with 215. Other Hornet varsity scores included a 44 by Caden Brown, a 46 from Quinn Brown, and a 49 by Nick Wyckoff. The junior varsity scores for Coach Adam Summers were as follows: Latroy Harper-48; Leroy Dunnington-50; Trevor Thurman-52; Memphis Kinne-58; Kable Milligan-62; Matthew Hildebrand and Levi Leader-65; Sam Allen-69.