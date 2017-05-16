Home / Sports / Ethan Green to State Golf

Ethan Green to State Golf

Tue, 05/16/2017

Penney High senior Ethan Green qualified for the State Tournament by placing 4th with an 8 over par 79 at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond last Monday. Hank Lierz from Bishop LeBlond won Sectionals with a 73. The Hornets placed 5th as a team, while Bishop LeBlond and Maryville qualified for the State Tournament. Quinn Brown shot a 92, Nicholas Hartley a 95, and Nicholaus Wyckoff a 106 for Hamilton coach Adam Summers. The State Tournament is scheduled for May 15th and 16th at the Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa.

