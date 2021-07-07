First Fish Certificates

Back during the spring turkey season, I took Blythe and Nan, two of my three granddaughters that live nearby turkey hunting. Both enjoyed their time in the woods. The Oldest even had a for-real turkey tag this year. The only problem was that Becks, the middle granddaughter, had a school field trip on the only day that she could have gone turkey hunting. So, to make things fair (you always have to make it fair with sisters), I promised Becks she could go fishing with me to make up for the day she didn't get to go turkey hunting. We haven't got that done yet, but I have a rod and real and a place now so we will head to the pond one of these mornings to even things up.

When she catches her first fish, I plan to fill out the form on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website and have a FIRST FISH CERTIFICATE made up for her. It's an easy process. You simply fill in the blanks including the species, length weight, etc., and it fills the blanks in on the certificate. The form has a place to also attach a digital image of the fish (and I would think the fisherman included). They do suggest a horizontal format is best for fitting the photo on the form so keep that in mind when snapping an image of the youngster and the fish. The neat thing is you simply print the full color certificate off on your printer and your done.

If you don't have access to a computer, I'm sure your Conservation Agent or MDC office would be glad to make a certificate for you. I suspect in my case, once her sisters find out, we'll have to go fishing and repeat the process again, just to make it fair.