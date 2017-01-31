Fleener Sets Polo Scoring Record

The Polo Panthers basketball team hosted the Princeton Tigers in a GRC contest that won't be long forgotten by those in attendance on January 20th.

On this night, Polo's James Fleener set the school record for scoring in a single game with 46, plus hitting the boards for 22 rebounds, and dishing out 2 assists, as he led the Panthers to a 64-49 conference victory. Others playing a major role in the win for Polo included Jaxon Umbaugh with 6 points and 2 steals, Joe Beaver with 4 points and 4 rebounds, Cole Bartlett with 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and 2 steals by Jared Robison.

The Tigers led 17-10 at the end of one quarter, but the Panthers won each of the next three periods, 14-8, 17-12, and 23-12.

Coach Jonathan Pickrell had this to say after the game: "All of the boys played well together, and defensively, we got several stops in the second half."