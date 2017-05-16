Four Lady Hornets and Five Hornets Advance to State Track

The Penney High women and men competed in the Class II Track and Field Sectionals at William Chrisman this past Saturday. Nora Ford qualified in the 3200m run as well as being a member of the 3rd place 4 x 800m relay with Jacey Cook, Hannah Graham, and Laney Park. Brock Swindler qualified in four events, including a 1st place finish in the triple jump, and a member on the winning 4 x 400m relay team with Derek Dixon, Andy Ernat, and Jaran Richman. Hamilton's team of Crayton Crawford, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, and Derek Dixon also took the top spot in the 4 x 800m relay. The top 4 places in each event qualify for the State Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City this Friday and Saturday. Following are the names and placings for Coach Rick Ross and the Hornets.

Women: 4 x 800m relay-3rd-Jacey Cook, Nora Ford, Hannah Graham, Laney Park-10:37.10.

1600m run-7th-Nora Ford-6:18.75.

400m dash-8th-Laney Park-1:06.37.

300m hurdles-6th-Hailyn Park-53.06.

3200m run-4th-Nora Ford-13:39.30; 7th-Jacey Cook-15:24.61.

4 x 400m relay-8th-Nora Ford, Laney Park, Tegan Bruce, Hannah Graham-4:40.40.

Men: Long jump-3rd-Brock Swindler-21'-02.50".

Triple jump-1st-Brock Swindler-43'-09.75".

4 x 800m relay-1st-Crayton Crawford, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, Derek Dixon-8:25.91.

400m dash-2nd-Derek Dixon-51.42.

300m hurdles-2nd-Brock Swindler-41.09.

800m run-2nd-Derek Dixon-2:03.62; 4th-Andy Ernat-2:06.26.

4 x 400m relay-1st-Derek Dixon, Andy Ernat, Jaran Richman, Brock Swindler-3:31.03.