Hamilton Penney High Homecoming Sept. 11-15

The Hamilton Hornets will be celebrating Homecoming during the week of September 11th through 15th. This year’s theme is “No Place Like Homecoming.” The coronation and homecoming celebration will be held in the new gym on Wedesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The parade will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. Local organizations planning to participate in the parade should contact Renae Wattenbarger, Student Activities Sponsor, at (816) 583-2136.

The Hornets will play Plattsburg on Friday at 7:00 p.m. And the Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:00 p.m until 11:00 p.m in the Middle School Commons.

Dress up days:

Monday: Brain Day- dress like a nerd

Tuesday: Heart Day- dress up in hearts

Wednesday: Courage day- dress up like a hero

Thursday: Blue and Gold Day

Friday: Float Building Day