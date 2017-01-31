Harper Sets Tournament Record in Semi-finals

The Hamilton Hornets defeated the Lathrop Mules in the semi-finals of the Hamilton Invitational Tournament behind a Tournament single game record 44 points by Latroy Harper.

Penney High led 20-10 after the first 8 minutes (14 points by Harper). Lathrop narrowed their deficit by the half and trailed 39-34. Latroy scored 11 in the third as Hamilton scored 17 to the Mules 10. Harper added 14 more in the 4th as the Hornets went on to win 72-53.

Latroy Harper made five 3-pointers and hit all 3 of his free throws on the way to the record previously owned by Stet's Craig Gibson, set in 1995, who had 41. Latroy also led the team with 9 rebounds to go with 4 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Jaran Richman chipped in 10 points, hitting one 3-pointer and all five of his free shots, grabbed 6 rebounds, assisted on 4 buckets, and blocked a shot. Derek Dixon was next with 7 points, including one trey and 2 for 2 from the free throw line, and registered 1 each assist, steal, and block. Andrew Ernat made 5 points and handed out 1 assist. Wesley Pratt had 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Logan Potts scored 2 points, secured 3 rebounds, assisted on 1 basket, and blocked a shot. Cale Whitt snared 4 rebounds, assisted on 1 field goal, and stole the ball once. Thane Ward was credited with 2 rebounds and Braxsten Cook 1. Others seeing action for Hamilton Coach Rick Ross were Cody Dotson, Connor Kavanaugh, and Braden Potts. Grant Lewis led Lathrop with 12.

Penney hit seven 3-pointers, 11 of 12 from the charity stripe, and were called for 13 fouls. The Mules made nine 3-pointers, 4 of 9 free throws, and whistled for 7 fouls.