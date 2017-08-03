Heartbreaking loss of the Bobcats to Worth County

It is with trepidation that I write this final article for the 2016-2017 Braymer Bobcat's Basketball season. The hope was to write a few more articles, but one can not say that the Bobcats did not have a great season. The three graduating seniors are going to be missed next year, but have helped this team accomplish great things. There were many ups and a few downs, but every single player on this team should be proud of what was achieved throughout the year. Every player played a part in making this team as good as they were. We will certainly miss the double-trouble boys in the coming year.

It was fun to watch them and see the leadership they had on the basketball court. Let's reflect on the season. First of all, they started off by getting third place in the Gallatin tournament. Braymer captured the title at the Bill Burns Tournament at Lathrop. The winning streak continued until meeting up with St. Joe Christian. Braymer was 13-1. After that game, Braymer lost to North Andrew by 1 point, then to Trenton, and Lathrop in the Hamilton tournament. Stanberry beat the Bobcats at home by 3 points. Braymer got back on the winners side after this game and continued to win 5 games before heading into the District tournament. Braymer conquered Districts with a win over #1 state ranked Winston, who had not lost a game this season.

The Bobcats moved on to Worth County for the sectional play-off game at St. Joe Civic Arena with a 21 and 6 record. The game started out pretty slow for the Cats. Worth County was hitting pretty well and went ahead 10-2, when Coach Mallory decided to talk to his boys. Miller came out and swished a 3, but the Tigers were scoring well and at the end of 1 they were up 17 to 5.

Braymer came out strong in the second quarter and proved why they were in this game. Rogers hit, then Hall scored 5 points. Miller sunk another 3, and just like that the Cats were catching up and had improved the score to 15 to 20. Worth County's coach decided to consult with his boys. Miller crushed a 3 and Hall put in a bucket as a result of a steal from Atherton. Braymer went into half tied up with Worth County 20 to 20, allowing only 3 points for their opponents in this quarter.

Braymer's man to man defense was taking a toll on the Tigers. After half, Miller sunk a 3 to put the Cats ahead for the first time in the game. O'dell and Miller hit free-throws and Atherton put in a bucket. Miller had an amazing put back rebound and the Cats were ahead now 29 to 21. Things were certainly looking up for the Cats. Worth County's coach talked to his boys again, and this time out proved to be detrimental to the Bobcats. Worth County scored the next 4 points and Coach Mallory called for a break to talk to his boys. Worth County made a couple of free-throws and at the end of three the score was 29 to 27, Braymer.

Worth County started the quarter with an old-fashioned 3 to pull back ahead of the Cats and unfortunately sat Hall down with his 4th foul. Worth County then stole the ball and put in a bucket. Coach Mallory tried to settle the boys again. Shoe received his fourth foul on the next drive and had to go to the bench. Worth County hit the free-throws. Miller and Rogers sunk 3's and Hall scored 4 points to bring the Cats with-in 2 again with 2:52 left in the game. Miller stole the ball , but the Tigers recovered and Miller got his fourth foul. Three Cats with foul trouble hurts an aggressive defense. The Tigers sunk their free-throws, then got another bucket to go back ahead 46 to 40 with 1:40 left in the game. The Cats had to foul to get possession. Shoe fouled out. Atherton swished a 3 for the last scoring for the Bobcats. Worth County won this sectional game 52 to 43.

As was previously said, this is written with much sadness, but also with much pride in a great season. Sadness because the Senior boys are going to be truly missed. Their skills and leadership were amazing and everyone thanks you for a spectacular year of basketball. Good luck, Austin Hall, Jordan Miller and Kallen Wiedmier in your future endeavors. It has been a pleasure watching you three gentlemen play for many years.

Hall had another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Leaders: Points: Miller 18, Hall 13, Rogers 6, Atherton 5, O'Dell 1. Rebounds: Hall 14, Miller 5, Shoe, Rogers, and O'Dell with 2. Assist: Atherton 4, O'Dell 3, Rogers and Hall 2, and Miller with 1. Steals: Miller 4, Atherton 3, Hall and Rogers with 1. Blocks: Hall with 1. Deflections: Shoe with 1.