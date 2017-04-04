Hornets and Lady Hornets Place 4th at Richmond Tri-County Meet

The Penney High School track and field teams competed against 9 other schools at the Richmond Tri-County Meet last Tuesday. The host team came in 1st for both the men and the women, while Rick Ross's Hornet teams each placed 4th. Following are the results for the PHS athletes.

Men: High Jump-3rd, Andrew Ernat, 5'-04".

Long Jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 20'-07.50"; 15th, Connor Kavanaugh.

Triple Jump-1st, Brock Swindler, 41'-05"; 11th, Dawson Cook.

Discus-3rd, Joshua Hart, 118'-07"; 5th, Kenneth Pulley, 108'-10"; 9th, Noah Daul.

Shot Put-4th, Noah Daul, 38'-06"; 12th, Braxsten Cook; 15th, Tyler Trosper.

Javelin-9th, Joshua Hart; 10th, Noah Daul; 16th, Kenneth Pulley.

4 x 800m Relay-1st, Crayton Crawford, Michael Roberts, Andrew Ernat, Derek Dixon, 9:21.9;

Payton Logston, Christian Dixon, Lee Raymond, Zachary Boyle, 9:24.2 (2nd best time).

100m Hurdles-4th, Dawson Cook, 20.1.

100m Dash-7th, Justin Knudsen, 12.1; 14th, Derek Aikin; 17th, Edward Black.

4 x 200m Relay-7th, Edward Black, Justin Knudsen, Landon Huff, Michael Roberts.

1600m Run-6th, Crayton Crawford, 5:25.6; 8th, Christian Dixon, 5:39.0.

4 x 100m Relay-Edward Black, Derek Aikin, Justin Knudsen, Landon Huff, 48.7 (2nd best time).

400m Dash-5th, Landon Huff, 57.7; 12th, Jared Galbraith; 14th, Kyle Galbraith.

300m Hurdles-15th, Dawson Cook.

800m Run-1st, Derek Dixon, 2:05.9; 4th, Andrew Ernat, 2:14.8.

200m Dash-9th, Justin Knudsen; 10th, Edward Black; 11th, Derek Aikin.

3200m Run-5th, Zachary Boyle, 11:48.1; 8th, Payton Logston, 12:18.8.

4 x 400m Relay-5th, Michael Roberts, Jared Galbraith, Kyle Galbraith, Landon Huff,

4:04.1.

Women: High Jump-3rd (tie), Tegan Bruce, 4'-04"; 8th, Haitlyn Park, 4'-02".

Long Jump-5th, Haitlyn Park, 13'-08"; 9th, Hannah Graham; 10th, Tegan Bruce.

Triple Jump-8th, Hannah Graham, 28'-00.25".

Discus-10th, Graycen Prothero; 15th, Bayley Pickering; 18th, Ali Trosper.

Shot Put-9th, Ellie McFall; 10th, Raycheal Wilson; 13th, Veronica Black.

Javelin-8th, Graycen Prothero, 72'-08".

4 x 800m Relay-1st, Hannah Graham, Hailyn Park, Laney Park, Nora Ford, 11:00.4.

100m Hurdles-7th, Jaide Herrera, 20.2.

100m Dash-5th, Jaide Herrera, 14.1; 6th, McKauley Prothero, 14.1; 9th (tie), Alexis Potts.

4 x 200m Relay-2nd, Tegan Bruce, Alexis Potts, Jaide Herrera, McKauley Prothero, 2:01.2.

1600m Run-1st, Nora Ford, 5:59.1.

4 x 100m Relay-3rd, Jaide Herrera, Alexis Potts, Graycen Prothero, McKauley Prothero, 57.4.

400m Dash-2nd, Laney Park, 1:07.4.

300m Hurdles-4th, Hailyn Park, 54.1; 6th, Caitlin Hoak, 57.6.

200m Dash-4th, Alexis Potts, 30.2.

3200m Run-2nd, Alexys Marshall, 14:33.4; 3rd, Katherine Hensley, 15:11.0.

4 x 400m Relay-1st, Hannah Graham, Caitlin Hoak, Laney Park, Nora Ford, 4:35.6.