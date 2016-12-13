Hornets Defeat East Buchanan in Semi's

Rick Ross and his Hamilton Hornets fell behind early, but came charging back in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to defeat the KCI Tournament host East Buchanan Bulldogs on the way to the Championship Game.

The Bulldogs led 13-12 after the opening stanza, but Penney High out scored East Buch 14-6 in the 2nd quarter and 19-5 in the 3rd on their way to a 60-40 semi-final victory.

Latroy Harper led the Hornets with 23 points on 8 for 12 from the field and 7 out of 10 at the free throw line for 23 points, as well as 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Jaran Richman scored 14 points, including 1 of 2 from the 3-point arc and 3 for 3 from the charity stripe. Richman also had 2 steals, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. Derek Dixon scored 8 points, including a perfect 4 for 4 at the free throw line, grabbed 3 rebounds, and handed out 1 assist. Wes Pratt made all 3 of his free throw attempts on his way to a 7 point night. Pratt rebounded the ball 4 times and blocked 2 shots. Andy Ernat, Cale Whitt, Connor Kavanaugh (1 for 1 from the field), and Braxsten Cook (1 for 1 on field goals) each scored 2 points. Ernat led the team in rebounds with 5, Whitt snared 4 rebounds and delivered 1 assist, and Kavanaugh rebounded the ball once. Thane Ward and Logan Potts each dished out 2 assists. The Hornets made 21 of 42 field goals, 17 of 21 free throws, delivered on 12 assists, and committed just 7 turnovers.