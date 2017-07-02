Hornets defeat Mules 70-58

The Hamilton Hornets traveled to Lathrop last Monday to play the Mules in a KCI basketball contest.

The Hornets got off to a good start, leading 18-10 after the first period and 37-24 at the half. Penney increased their lead to 59-42 by the start of the 4th on their way to a 12 point victory.

Latroy Harper led the Hornets in scoring and steals with 31 and 5 respectively. Harper made six of eight 3-point field goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws, as well as grabbing 5 rebounds and assisting on 4 baskets. Jaran Richman also had a very good night, hitting all 8 of his charity shots and two treys on his way to 20 points, led the team in assists with 7 and blocked shots with 2, plus 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Andy Ernat was next with ten points, making 5 of 6 field goal attempts, and rebounded the ball twice. Wes Pratt was 1 for 2 from behind the arc in scoring 5 points, and led the team in rebounds with 8. Derek Dixon scored 2 points, handed out 4 assists, and rebounded the ball 3 times. Logan Potts also scored 2 points, snared 6 rebounds, and recorded 1 steal. Cale Whitt secured 5 rebounds, assisted on 1 bucket, and stole the ball once. Thane Ward and Cody Dotson each registered 1 rebound. Hamilton made 13 of 18 free shots, stole the ball 10 times, delivered 16 assists, and turned the ball over 11 times.

Rick Ross's team improved to 15-3, and remained undefeated in the KCI.