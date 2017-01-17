Hornets Defeat Panthers in Lawson Tournament Opener

The Hamilton Hornets held the North Platte Panthers to 34 points in opening round action of the Lawson Invitational Tournament on the way to a 29 point victory.

Penney High led 21-6 after the first 8 minutes of play, but North Platte cut into the lead by the half where the Hornets held a 32-24 advantage. Hamilton limited the Panthers to just 10 points in the second half while scoring 31 for the 63-34 win. Jaran Richman led the Hornets with 23 points, hitting 10 of 15 field goal attempts and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, and 3 steals. Latroy Harper scored 17 points, blocked 1 shot, tied for the lead in steals with 3, grabbed 4 rebounds, and assisted on 2 baskets. Wes Pratt scored 5 points, hitting his only field goal attempt and 3 of 4 free throws, and rebounded the ball twice. Derek Dixon also scored 5 points while making 3 of 4 charity shots, snared 4 rebounds, and assisted on 1 basket. Cale Whitt went 2 for 3 from the field for 4 points and secured 3 rebounds. Connor Kavanaugh made his only shot which was beyond the arc for 3 points, Andy Ernat scored 2 points and delivered 1 assist, and Braxsten Cook hit his only field goal attempt for 2 points and recorded 1 steal.

Penney shot 55% from the field, made 9 of 11 free throws, assisted on 15 baskets, stole the ball 8 times, and committed 10 turn overs.