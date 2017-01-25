Hornets Defend Title at Lawson Invitational

The Hamilton Hornets faced the Lawson Cardinals in a re-match of last year's Lawson Invitational Tournament Championship game.

Due to weather the game was re-scheduled from Saturday night to Monday night, but that didn't change the excitement that filled the gym. Lawson took an early 17-14 point lead after the first eight minutes, but Penney High came back to tie it at 30 by half time, thanks to a last second blocked shot by Hamilton's Logan Potts under the bucket.

The Hornets took a 7 point lead, 47-40, into the fourth quarter behind Latroy Harper's ten points in the period. Harper scored 9 in the fourth, none more important than the final two after stealing a pass and scoring with less than 10 seconds on the clock, as Penney held off a last minute surge by Brad Smith's Cardinals, and claimed the title for the second year in a row, 62-58.

Harper, the Tournament MVP, led all scorers with 32, going 12 for 19 from the field, including three treys, and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe, stole the ball a team leading 5 times, handed out 4 assists, and recorded 1 rebound. Wes Pratt scored 14 points, making 6 of 8 shots (2 of 2 from the 3-point line), grabbing 3 rebounds, blocking 2 shots, and assisting on 1 basket. Logan Potts and Cale Whitt each scored 6, with Potts hitting all three of his field goal attempts, snaring 3 rebounds, blocking 2 shots, stealing the ball twice, and delivering 2 assists. Whitt was 2 of 4 from the field, assisted on 2 made baskets, and led the team in rebounds with 6. Derek Dixon made both of his free throw attempts for 2 points, grasped 1 rebound, and assisted on 1 bucket. Jaran Richman, an All-Tournament selectee, playing through a sprained ankle, handed out a team high 6 assists, rebounded the ball 5 times, stole it once, blocked a shot, and scored 2 points. Connor Kavanaugh and Braden Potts also saw the floor for Hamilton.

Cody Glenn led Lawson with 27.

The Hornets made 24 of 40 from the field (5 of 11 from down town), 9 of 15 free throws, assisted on 16 baskets, stole the ball 9 times, blocked 5 shots, were called for 15 fouls, and turned it over ten times. The Cardinals made 12 of 16 free shots, hit two 3-pointers, and were whistled for 13 fouls.

Rick Ross's team improves to 8-3 on the season.