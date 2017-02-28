Hornets Sting Bulldogs in District's Opening Round

Nine different players scored for the Hamilton Hornets as they won their opening round game in the Class 3, District 16 Tournament at Lathrop against the South Harrison Bulldogs.

Penney High led 16-7 after the first quarter and took a 29-16 lead into the locker room. The 2nd seeded Hornets put this game away in the 3rd period, outscoring the Bulldogs from Bethany 27-14 behind Latroy Harper's eleven 3rd quarter points, on the way to a 64-42 victory.

Twelve different players got into the game for Hamilton with 9 of them scoring points. Harper led Penney with 19, including 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaran Richman was next, making all 4 of his free throw attempts on the way to a 12 point night. Andy Ernat came off the bench to score 10 points, followed by 6 each for Wes Pratt and Derek Dixon. Braxzten Cook scored all 4 of his points in the final quarter, Cale Whitt checked in with 3, and Logan Potts and Ryan Cook made 2 apiece. Cody Dotson, Thane Ward, and Connor Kavanaugh also saw game action.

South Harrison was led in scoring by Treyton Campbell who had 19.

The Hornets continued to make a good percentage of their charity shots, hitting 8 of 10, no treys, and were whistled for 10 fouls. Bethany made 5 of 10 free throws, three 3-pointers, and were called for 8 fouls. Coach Rick Ross's Penney High Hornets improved to 21-5 before facing the Tenton Bulldogs in the semi finals, making the 4th time they have met this season, with Hamilton winning the previous three.