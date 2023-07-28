I-35 Speedway- Winston Results 7-22

I-35 Speedway-Winston, Mo.

07-22-2023

By: Phillip Wilson, Track Announcer

LANNING, BOLLER, BAILEY, LEFHOLZ, CADWALLADER, KELLER, JOHNSON, MICK, HANES, VISIT MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP VICTORY LANE.

It was Tompkins Industries Night at I-35 Speedway. Mike Johnson and the crew put forth a great racetrack and drivers responded with great racing action for the fans. We saw two feature winners tonight that have been absent from McCarthy Auto Group Victory Lane for quite some time.

One of those drivers that returned to McCarthy Auto Group Victory Lane for the first time in a while was Shaunie Lanning, as the former track champion picked up the feature win in the E-Mods. In a role reversal from last week, Lanning led from the drop of the green flag over points leader Adam Dunwoodie. Late in the race Dunwoodie developed a mechanical issue and faded to finish sixth as Lanning went on the pickup the win. Derrick Mahoney would finally find some good luck as he came home to finish second. Michael Hascall would race his way up to the podium, finishing in third. After a side-by-side battle Tony Layne would come home fourth and George Burnett in fifth, rebounding from an issue in his heat race.

Pure Stocks put on a race for the ages, as Jon Boller Jr would lead the first couple of laps before slipping over the bank in turn two. Boller would come back on the track in third, giving the lead to Ava Dixon. Dixon would lead a few laps before Jakub Hisel would find his way around to take the lead. Boller would work his way around Dixon for second and Hisel would lead until the last lap, until Boller would slip by to pick up his first win at I-35 Speedway this season. Hisel would finish second, Dixon third. Trevor Hittle driving Mike Miller’s 911 machine would rebound from an earlier spin and finish fourth. Johnnie Price would come home fifth, taking over the points lead.

In Midwest Limited Late Models, Shayne Bailey picked up his third feature win of the season. Paul Glendenning took a break from his traveling series and would race home second. Last week’s feature winner Tommy Cordray would race his way up to finish third. Points leader Houston Johnson rebounded from an earlier spin to finish fourth, with Michael Dotson also rebounding to finish fifth.

The Vintage Open would make their fifth appearance at I-35 Speedway with Ron Lefholz joining Mike Lefholz as the only repeat winners in the class. Mike Lefholz would make a run coming to the checkers but would finish second. Lonnie Farley would finish third and Steve Tanner fourth.

The USRA B-Mods were not to be outdone as they put on another fantastic show for the fans. Tyler Cadwallader would go on to pick up his fourth feature win of the season. After numerous challenges, Cadwallader would hold off second place finisher Lonnie Hibner. Points leader Corey Myers would also challenge for the race lead but got third. Bobby Penney rebounded from an earlier spin finishing fourth and Chris Wright challenged the front runners earlier in the races before coming home fifth.

The Medieval USRA Stock Cars were out next for their feature as they looked at the Pure Stock race from earlier and said hold my beverage, as they were not going to be outdone. As many of the classes did before them, the Stock Cars ran three and four wide with Mich Ross and Jeff Dixon swapping the lead back and forth. Doug Keller would slowly pick off drivers one by one after starting 12th and with a few laps to go was running fourth. Keller would race past the top three drivers to pick up his third win of the season. Mich Ross would come home second. Points leader Jeff Dixon finished third. Nic Hanes, who was also in the six-car battle for the win, would finish fourth. Chad Clancy, driving his third different Medieval USRA Stock Car, this time for Jon Boller Jr, would come home fifth after leading early.

Coming into the night in the USRA Modifieds, Tyler Hibner has been on an absolute tear winning five features in a row and seven total for the season at I-35 Speedway while cutting Houston Johnson’s points lead to 20 points. Johnson has had a challenging time finding the right setup on his new MB Customs chassis, but tonight he would find the sweet spot as he picked up his third feature win and expanded his points lead to 25 points while ending Hibner’s win streak. Hibner put the pressure on as they swapped the lead multiple times and it looked like the tires on his MB Customs machine faded at the end and Hibner would finish second. Lee Hibner finished third, followed by Terry Vantrump and Tyler Grooms (who currently sits second in USRA national points).

Brad Mick took the lead from Harold Robb Jr as he went on to claim victory for the eighth time in Sport Compacts, the most of any driver this season. Harold Robb Jr and Jonnathon Hartman continue their fierce battle that has been going on for weeks as Robb would finish second and Hartman third. Chris Wright battled early finishing fourth and Jeremy Sims in fifth.

Points leader Payton Hanes would pick up her third win of the season in Jr Sport Compacts as she motored away from the rest of the field to visit McCarthy Auto Group Victory Lane. After a heated battle between Katelynn Flemming and Maddy Barr, Flemming would finish second and Barr in third. Autumn Manley, in her first race would come home fourth and Betty Wright fifth.

Economy Mods 13 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:09:28.644

1. 75L-Shaunie Lanning[1]; 2. 19-Derrick Mahoney[2]; 3. 31M-Michael Hascall[6]; 4. 71-Tony Layne[4]; 5. 23B-George Burnett[9]; 6. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[3]; 7. 17L-Landen McClure[7]; 8. 08-Nathan Hampton[12]; 9. 21C-Ryan Thurman[10]; 10. 14P-Jonathan Parker[11]; 11. 08X-Draven Wright[5]; 12. 23-Bill Penland[8]; 13. (DNS) 96B-Dakota Hiley

Heat 1 | 00:04:20.855

1. 71-Tony Layne[2]; 2. 19-Derrick Mahoney[6]; 3. 08X-Draven Wright[7]; 4. 17L-Landen McClure[4]; 5. 23B-George Burnett[5]; 6. (DNS) 08-Nathan Hampton; 7. (DNS) 96B-Dakota Hiley

Heat 2 | 00:07:39.992

1. 75L-Shaunie Lanning[3]; 2. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[6]; 3. 31M-Michael Hascall[5]; 4. 23-Bill Penland[1]; 5. 21C-Ryan Thurman[2]; 6. 14P-Jonathan Parker[4]

Pure Stock 15 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:11:40.449

1. 20X-Jon Boller Jr[1]; 2. 27-Jakub Hisel[6]; 3. 3A-Ava Dixon[2]; 4. 911-Trevor Hittle[4]; 5. 77-Johnnie Price[3]; 6. 78-Isaac Dixon[7]; 7. 31TJ-Tyler Phillips[10]; 8. 13B-Devin Baker[12]; 9. 71E-Tyler Etter[14]; 10. 20G-Gage Wright[13]; 11. 33B-Brian Rice[15]; 12. 33M-Tim McCollum[9]; 13. 79-Carter Johnson[8]; 14. 95-Bo Eads[11]; 15. (DNS) 2-David Powell

Heat 1 | 00:07:09.576

1. 20X-Jon Boller Jr[3]; 2. 2-David Powell[1]; 3. 27-Jakub Hisel[4]; 4. 78-Isaac Dixon[5]; 5. 33M-Tim McCollum[2]; 6. 95-Bo Eads[8]; 7. 20G-Gage Wright[7]; 8. 33B-Brian Rice[6]

Heat 2 | 00:03:15.631

1. 3A-Ava Dixon[2]; 2. 77-Johnnie Price[4]; 3. 911-Trevor Hittle[7]; 4. 79-Carter Johnson[3]; 5. 31TJ-Tyler Phillips[1]; 6. 13B-Devin Baker[6]; 7. 71E-Tyler Etter[5]

Midwest Limited Late Models 7 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:15:56.678

1. 7-Shayne Bailey[3]; 2. 33-Paul Glendenning[2]; 3. 5-Tommy Cordray[4]; 4. 97-Houston Johnson[5]; 5. 55D-Michael Dotson[1]; 6. 65-Jon Binning[6]; 7. 02T-Harold Robb Jr[7]

Heat 1 | 00:03:52.324

1. 55D-Michael Dotson[1]; 2. 33-Paul Glendenning[3]; 3. 7-Shayne Bailey[5]; 4. 5-Tommy Cordray[2]; 5. 97-Houston Johnson[6]; 6. 65-Jon Binning[4]; 7. (DNS) 02T-Harold Robb Jr

Vintage Open 4 Entries

A Feature 1

1. 20-Ron Lefholz[2]; 2. 21-Mike Lefholz[3]; 3. 44F-Lonnie Farley[1]; 4. XX-Steve Tanner[4]

Heat 1

1. 44F-Lonnie Farley[3]; 2. 20-Ron Lefholz[2]; 3. 21-Mike Lefholz[4]; 4. XX-Steve Tanner[1]

USRA B-Mods 8 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:14:45.079

1. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[1]; 2. 88H-Lonnie Hibner[2]; 3. 15X-Corey Myers[3]; 4. 16-Bobby Penney[6]; 5. 66X-Chris Wright[4]; 6. 54-Carson Lang[7]; 7. 18M-Chase Moulton[5]; 8. 6W-Matt Wacht[8]

Heat 1 | 00:05:34.049

1. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[3]; 2. 88H-Lonnie Hibner[6]; 3. 15X-Corey Myers[5]; 4. 66X-Chris Wright[4]; 5. 18M-Chase Moulton[2]; 6. 16-Bobby Penney[7]; 7. 54-Carson Lang[1]; 8. 6W-Matt Wacht[8]

Medieval USRA Stock Cars 14 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:16:49.955

1. 7-Doug Keller[12]; 2. 34X-Mich Ross[2]; 3. 88-Jeff Dixon[3]; 4. 9H-Nic Hanes[7]; 5. 20X-Chad Clancy[1]; 6. 292-Jayden Bears[5]; 7. 82M-Anthony Robertson[6]; 8. 21X-Connor Masoner[4]; 9. 4D-Dalton Swalley[10]; 10. 53-Sam Luehrs[8]; 11. 14C-Bill Carter[9]; 12. 3-Brandon Dixon[14]; 13. 41K-Vernon Kever[13]; 14. 31J-Jason Parks[11]

Heat 1 | 00:03:19.408

1. 20X-Chad Clancy[1]; 2. 88-Jeff Dixon[3]; 3. 82M-Anthony Robertson[2]; 4. 53-Sam Luehrs[4]; 5. 14C-Bill Carter[6]; 6. 31J-Jason Parks[7]; 7. 41K-Vernon Kever[5]

Heat 2 | 00:04:11.049

1. 34X-Mich Ross[1]; 2. 21X-Connor Masoner[3]; 3. 292-Jayden Bears[4]; 4. 9H-Nic Hanes[6]; 5. 4D-Dalton Swalley[2]; 6. 7-Doug Keller[5]; 7. 3-Brandon Dixon[7]

USRA Modifieds 10 Entries

A Feature 1 | 00:07:12.977

1. 97-Houston Johnson[1]; 2. 89-Tyler Hibner[2]; 3. 99H-Lee Hibner[4]; 4. 58-Terry Vantrump[3]; 5. 92-Tyler Grooms[5]; 6. 12-Andrew Thomas[6]; 7. 17K-Michael King[7]; 8. (DNS) 18-Brad Johnson; 9. (DNS) 0-Richard Layne; 10. (DNS) 12JR-Jory Stotts

Heat 1 | 00:04:43.063

1. 97-Houston Johnson[4]; 2. 99H-Lee Hibner[3]; 3. 12-Andrew Thomas[1]; 4. 17K-Michael King[5]; 5. 12JR-Jory Stotts[2]

Heat 2 | 00:03:18.338

1. 89-Tyler Hibner[3]; 2. 58-Terry Vantrump[4]; 3. 92-Tyler Grooms[5]; 4. (DNS) 0-Richard Layne; 5. (DNS) 18-Brad Johnson

Sport Compact 15 Entries

A Feature 1

1. 31-Brad Mick[2]; 2. 007T-Harold Robb Jr[1]; 3. 76B-Jonnathon Hartman[3]; 4. 35-Chris Wright[5]; 5. 5J-Jeremy Sims[7]; 6. 9X-Samuel Moore[9]; 7. 22L-Harold Robb Sr[10]; 8. 10-Hunter Throckmorton[12]; 9. 98-Elijah Hoyt[4]; 10. 51-Aaron Burnell[13]; 11. 22V-Lucas Winder[6]; 12. 28-Austin Ziegler[8]; 13. 57H-Glen Hoyt Jr[14]; 14. (DNS) 17-Ryan Hinkle; 15. (DNS) 66A-Landon Brown

Heat 1

1. 31-Brad Mick[6]; 2. 98-Elijah Hoyt[2]; 3. 35-Chris Wright[1]; 4. 5J-Jeremy Sims[4]; 5. 9X-Samuel Moore[5]; 6. 66A-Landon Brown[3]; 7. 51-Aaron Burnell[7]; 8. 17-Ryan Hinkle[8]

Heat 2

1. 007T-Harold Robb Jr[7]; 2. 76B-Jonnathon Hartman[4]; 3. 22V-Lucas Winder[2]; 4. 28-Austin Ziegler[1]; 5. 22L-Harold Robb Sr[3]; 6. 10-Hunter Throckmorton[6]; 7. 57H-Glen Hoyt Jr[5]

Jr Sport Compacts 6 Entries

A Feature 1

1. 9H-Payton Hanes[1]; 2. S28-Katelynn Fleming[3]; 3. 43-Maddy Barr[2]; 4. 39X-Autumn Manley[6]; 5. 35B-Betty Wright[5]; 6. (DNS) 64-Grant Sheetz

Heat 1

1. 9H-Payton Hanes[2]; 2. 43-Maddy Barr[4]; 3. S28-Katelynn Fleming[5]; 4. 39X-Autumn Manley[6]; 5. 64-Grant Sheetz[1]; 6. (DNS) 35B-Betty Wright