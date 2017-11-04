The Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe is always loaded with good competition and this year was no exception with talented teams from Clinton, Benton, Boonville, Marshall, Maryville, and host team Chillicothe, plus 8 more men and 9 more women teams. The Penney High men placed 8th (just 3 points from 5th), and the Lady Hornets placed 12th. Maryville won the men's division and Chillicothe took the women's top spot. Following is a list of coach Rick Ross's team members and their placings at last Thursday's meet.

Men: Long jump-1st-Brock Swindler, 21'-08"; 26th, Connor Kavanaugh.

Triple jump-2nd-Brock Swindler, 43'-06"; 21st, Connor Kavanaugh.

Discus-12th, Josh Hart; 18th, Kenny Pulley.

Shot put-12th, Noah Daul; 18th, Kenny Pulley.

Javelin-20th, Josh Hart; 23rd, Kenny Pulley.

4 x 800m relay-1st-Crayton Crawford, Jaran Richman, Andy Ernat, Derek Dixon, 8:36.17.

110m hurdles-5th, Brock Swindler, 16.26; 13th, Dawson Cook.

100m dash-20th, Justin Knudsen; 21st, Ed Black.

4 x 200m relay-9th, Ed Black, Justin Knudsen, Derek Aikin, Landon Huff.

1600m run-15th, Crayton Crawford; 22nd, Payton Logston.

4 x 100m relay-6th, Ed Black, Michael Roberts, Justin Knudsen, Landon Huff, 48.69.

400m dash-5th, Derek Dixon, 54.62; 12th, Jaran Richman.

300m hurdles-2nd, Brock Swindler, 42.76; 20th, Dawson Cook.

800m run-8th, Derek Dixon, 2:13.39; 10th, Andy Ernat.

200m dash-22nd, Landon Huff; 23rd, Ed Black.

3200m run-18th, Zach Boyle; 19th, Cody Dotson.

4 x 400m relay-10th, Landon Huff, Michael Roberts, Derek Aikin, Eli Harper.

Women: High jump-6th (tie)-Hailyn Park, 4'-6".

Long jump-13th, Hailyn Park; 14th, Jaide Herrera.

Triple jump-13th, Hannah Graham; 25th, Tegan Bruce.

Discus-19th, Graycen Prothero; 23rd, Bayley Pickering.

Shot put-9th, Ellie McFall; 26th, Raycheal Wilson.

Javelin-24th, Graycen Prothero.

4 x 800m relay-2nd-Hannah Graham, Hailyn Park, Laney Park, Nora Ford, 11:07.98.

100m dash-15th, Jaide Herrera; 23rd, Alexis Potts.

4 x 200m relay-10th, Alexis Potts, Jaide Herrera, Graycen Prothero, Tegan Bruce.

1600m run-2nd, Nora Ford, 6:06.83; 12th, Alexys Marshall.

4 x 100m relay-10th, Alexis Potts, Bayley Pickering, Jaide Herrera, Graycen Prothero.

400m dash-5th, Laney Park, 1:06.20; 11th, Hannah Graham.

300m hurdles-12th, Hailyn Park; 16th, Caitlin Hoak.

800m run-6th, Nora Ford, 2:43.04; 17th, Caitlin Hoak.

200m dash-13th, Alexis Potts; 19th, Tegan Bruce.

3200m run-12th, Katherine Hensley.

4 x 400m relay-6th, Hannah Graham, Tegan Bruce, Laney Park, Nora Ford, 4:45.96.