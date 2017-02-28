Lady Cats win round with Breckenridge Bulldogs

On Monday night the Braymer Lady Cats met the Breckenridge Lady Bulldogs at Orrick for round 1 of the District 13 playoffs.

At the end of the first quarter the score was 2 to 23 Braymer. At half time Braymer took a 42 to 6 lead into the locker room. In the third quarter Braymer scored 26 to Breckenridge's 6. Fourth quarter Breckenridge scored 5 to Braymer's 8. Lady Cats won 76 to 17 and moved on to round 2.

Jasmine Taylor lead scoring with 35 points, Maggie Phillips had 17, Taylor Francis and Kelsey Stone each had 6, Brianna Shepherd had 4, Lilly Jeffers, Brooklyn Moore, and Gabby Saul each had 2. Jasmine had 19 rebounds Kelsey had 7, Maggie and Gabby each had 6, Taylor and Brooklyn each had 3, Hannah Bills and Hanna Grey each had 2, and Brianna had 1. Kelsey had 5 steals, Brooklyn had 3, Maggie, and Jasmine had 2, and Taylor and Gabby each had 1. Kesey and Maggie each had 5 assits, Jasmine had 4, Taylor had 3, and Hannah and Gabby each had 1.