Lady Hornets Best North Platte by 20

The North Platte Lady Panthers came to town to play Penney High in a KCI matchup on January 20th.

Neither team could find the range in the opening period with Hamilton leading 5-2 heading into the second quarter, but the Lady Hornets got it going before the half, out scoring the Panthers 21-11, for a 26-13 lead at the break. Penney extended the lead after the 3rd, 38-20, on their way to a 48-28 victory.

McKauley Prothero made 8 of 10 free throws on her way to a team leading 14 point night. Younger sister Graycen was next with 9, including a 3-pointer, followed by Nora Ford's 8 (two 3-pointers, 2 for 2 free throws), Kassie Moore with 7 (3 of 4 free shots), 4 by Mati Park, and 2 each for Jessica Richman, Ali Trosper, and Tegan Bruce. Also receiving playing time for Hamilton was Murphy Park, Lakota Johnson, Hannah Graham, and Atison Allsup. Grace Rice led North Platte with 10.

Coach Jordan Richman's Hornets were whistled for 18 fouls, made three 3-pointers, and 15 of 23 free shots. The Panthers were called for 15 fouls, did not make any shots beyond the arc, and were 4 of 18 from the free throw line.