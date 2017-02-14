The young Lady Hornets continue to improve as they head for the District Tournament in Lathrop next week.

Last Friday night Penney traveled to Faucett where they came so close to upsetting the Mid Buchanan Lady Dragons. Hamilton held a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, and 27-21 at the half. Although the Lady Dragons managed to hold a slim 45-44 lead heading into the final period, Penney would regain the lead, 47-45 with 6:50 remaining in the game. The Lady Hornets battled to the final buzzer, but fell 53-49 to Mid Buch in the KCI contest.