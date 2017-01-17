Lady Hornets Upset Gallatin in Lawson Tournament

It took a 4 minute overtime period, but the Hamilton Lady Hornets upset the 3rd seeded Gallatin Bulldogs in the opening round of the Lawson Invitational Tournament, 52-47.

Coach Jordan Richman's Hornets trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but led 24-21 at the half. After trailing 34-30 at the start of the fourth period, the Bulldogs were able to tie the score at 42 at the end of regulation. Penney High outscored Gallatin 10-5 in the overtime on their way to the victory.

Kassie Moore led all scorers with 16 points (4 in OT), followed by Nora Ford's 14 points (6 of 7 free throws; 4 of 5 in OT), McKauley Prothero who was perfect from the free throw line ( 4 of 4) with 8, Graycen Prothero's 7 (including one 3 -pointer), 5 for Tegan Bruce, and 2 by Mati Park. Jessica Richman and Ali Trosper also saw action for Hamilton which made 11 of 15 free throws and were whistled for 15 fouls.

The Lady Bulldogs were also called for 15 fouls, hit 8 of 18 free shots, and were led in scoring by Sami Boyd with 10 points.