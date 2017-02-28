Home / Sports / Lady Panther Season Ended by Gallatin

Tue, 02/28/2017 - 12:29 admin

Gallatin's Lady Bulldogs ended the Lady Panther's season in the first round at the District Tournament.

Polo got off to a good start, leading 14-9 at the start of the 2nd quarter. Gallatin would tie the score at the half, 20-20. The Bulldogs blew this game open in the 3rd period, out scoring the Panthers 25-4, and going on to win the game 57-33.

Jenni Farmer led Polo in scoring with 8 points (two 3's), followed by 7 for Shelby Copeland, 5 from Billie Thompson (1 three), Amanda Hilburn's 4, Taylor Wagner with 3 (1 trey), and 2 each for Teagan Logan, Breezy Hutcheson, and Kelly Baldon. Karley Salmon led Gallatin with 13. The Lady Panthers made 4 treys and 5 of 13 free shots. The Lady Bulldogs also hit 4 three pointers and made 2 of 3 free throws.

