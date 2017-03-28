Lady Panthers Receive Basketball Recognition

Following are the names of those players who received in-season and post-season recognition for their play under Coach Greg Keith's Polo Lady Panthers:

Jennifer Farmer (Sr.) forward-KMZU Dream Team, Lions Club All-Star, Osborn All-Tournament Team, GRC 2nd Team All-Conference. Jenni led the Lady Panthers in 3-point field goal percentage (23%), free throw percentage (52%), assists (70), and points (244).

Billie Thompson (Sr.) forward-Lions Club All-Star, Osborn All-Tournament Team, and Most Improved. Breezy Hutcheson (Jr.) guard-Team leader in steals (61) and deflections (81).

Teagan Logan (Jr.) forward-Nails Award.

Amanda Hilburn (Jr.) guard-6th "Man" Award.

Shelby Copeland (Soph.) forward-Honorable Mention GRC All-Conference, KMZU Dream Team, Off Season Award. Copeland led her team in field goal percentage (50%), rebounds (122), and blocked shots (11).

Brittany Sperry (Soph.) guard-Panther Award